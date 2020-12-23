Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,996,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 16,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,531,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

