Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) Trading 25% Higher

Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,177,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 240,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$76.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

