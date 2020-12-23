Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 12.5% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $307,937.11 and $402.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,687.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.53 or 0.02581620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00458529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.00 or 0.01245352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00700024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00271354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,165,119 coins and its circulating supply is 26,047,806 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

