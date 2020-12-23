Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) (ASX:RCB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) (ASX:RCB) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$21.05.

