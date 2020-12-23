RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 41,499 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Get RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) alerts:

In other RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) news, insider Richard Charles Hains acquired 532,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$102,426.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,335,746.50.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.