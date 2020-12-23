Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.39

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$103.72, with a volume of 2113824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.05.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4654623 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total transaction of C$730,392.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,601.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

