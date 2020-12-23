Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $80.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $49.79 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.