Rotten Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $238,037.28 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00325350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 46,072,525 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.