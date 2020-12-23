Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 16.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price shot up 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.41. 5,984,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 2,104,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

