ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0020

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ROOBEE has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $193,351.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00322209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002039 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,294,997 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

