ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Trading Down 17.5%

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) were down 17.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $369.50 and last traded at $369.50. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKWBF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.43 and a 200 day moving average of $363.52.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.