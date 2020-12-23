Robin (Rob) Longley Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Ardiden Limited (ADV.AX) (ASX:ADV) Stock

Ardiden Limited (ADV.AX) (ASX:ADV) insider Robin (Rob) Longley bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,000.00 ($121,428.57).

About Ardiden Limited (ADV.AX)

Ardiden Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. It explores for gold and lithium properties. It holds 100% interests in the Seymour Lake Lithium Project and the Pickle Lake Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Stratos Resources Limited and changed its name to Ardiden Limited in December 2014.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ardiden Limited (ADV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardiden Limited (ADV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.