Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 1,130 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Evans Bancorp stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.
EVBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
