Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 1,130 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

