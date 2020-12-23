Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $74,528.75.

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

