Robert Bertke Sells 3,149 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $5,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $2,769,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in i3 Verticals by 139.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.