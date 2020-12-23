Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,739.00

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,739 ($74.98) and last traded at GBX 5,607 ($73.26), with a volume of 2901543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,654 ($73.87).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

The stock has a market cap of £69.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,055.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,769.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

