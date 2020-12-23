Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,583.96 ($72.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,055.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,769.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.