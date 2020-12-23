Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) Insider Acquires A$180,000.00 in Stock

Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst bought 1,000,000 shares of Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00 ($128,571.43).
The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.
About Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX)
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.