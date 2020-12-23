Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) Insider Acquires A$180,000.00 in Stock

Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst bought 1,000,000 shares of Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00 ($128,571.43).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Get Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) alerts:

About Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX)

Rhinomed Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of consumer and medical devices worldwide. It identifies, acquires, and commercializes nasal stent delivery technologies. The company's product portfolio includes Turbine for enhanced breathing in sports; Mute, an anti-snoring device; and Pronto for nasal congestion and sleep disturbance issues.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.