Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades Sells 83,797 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $2,341,288.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06.

Revolve Group stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.84.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

