Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) shares were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 54,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 120,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

RVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities raised shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.78.

In related news, Director Wayne Hubert bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,773.09.

About Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.