Reviewing Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edison International and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.35 billion 1.88 $1.41 billion $4.70 13.05 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 3.23% 10.57% 2.51% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edison International and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International currently has a consensus target price of $70.36, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than P10.

Summary

Edison International beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

