Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

12/19/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

12/16/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

12/1/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2020 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 143,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,289,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

