Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $747.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have been on fire over the past year. The stock's S&P 500 inclusion has further boosted investors' confidence. The company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth.Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla aims to deliver 500,000 vehicles in 2020, up 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla’s prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. Thus, Tesla is viewed as an attractive bet.”

12/21/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $516.00 to $788.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $230.00.

12/10/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $578.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $560.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

11/17/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $117.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $117.00 to $137.00.

TSLA stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $645.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,372,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $611.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $695.00.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,084 shares of company stock valued at $102,286,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.