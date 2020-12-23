Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BioTelemetry (BEAT)

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2020 – BioTelemetry had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

11/2/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

10/26/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. 1,107,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,623. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

