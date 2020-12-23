Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.70 million.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$143.39 million and a P/E ratio of -34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

