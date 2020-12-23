Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OP Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $106,640 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.