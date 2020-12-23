Request Tops One Day Trading Volume of $752,298.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Request has a total market cap of $29.08 million and approximately $752,298.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bancor Network, GOPAX and WazirX. In the last week, Request has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00325350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Koinex, WazirX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bitbns, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, Coineal, DDEX, KuCoin, Huobi Global and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

