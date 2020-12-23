Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.88. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 308,495 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In related news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.