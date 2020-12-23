Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.88. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 308,495 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

