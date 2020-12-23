Rentberry Price Down 36.2% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $116,956.17 and approximately $733.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00317721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

