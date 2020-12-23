Rent-A-Center, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCII. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.