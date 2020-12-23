Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $11.95

Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $12.50. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 29,578 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of £26.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.76.

Renold plc (RNO.L) Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

