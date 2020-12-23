Render Token Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $12,962.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00327982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.