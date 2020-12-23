Remy W. Trafelet Sells 510 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $16,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Remy W. Trafelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.70. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth $1,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

