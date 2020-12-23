Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.77.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

