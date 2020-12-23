reflect.finance Trading Up 14.7% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and $1.13 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00006036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00143297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00707577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00374972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00068598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00105716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013130 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

