Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,872,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 145,488 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

