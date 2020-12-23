Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

12/16/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/6/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.80. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

