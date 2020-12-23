Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

12/18/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FBC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 421,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

