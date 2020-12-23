Rebased Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rebased has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rebased has a market cap of $150,062.31 and approximately $305.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00143285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00717260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00191723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00369417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00103870 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

