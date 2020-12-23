RealPage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,271 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,791% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get RealPage alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 437.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

RP opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.