RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. 4,989,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

