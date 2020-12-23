Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Receives $5.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $397.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

