Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded flat against the dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $4.44 million and $219,131.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00140718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00721739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00188187 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00103820 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

