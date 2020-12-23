Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Radware in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Radware’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

