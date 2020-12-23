Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Radian Group worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

