Qwertycoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,200.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $618,810.55 and approximately $14,200.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

