Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Shares of QRHC opened at $1.91 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

