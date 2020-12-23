Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.77

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and traded as low as $32.63. Quebecor shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 280 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

