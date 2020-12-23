Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.15

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $592,358.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012205 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010606 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003036 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030844 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,871,817 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

