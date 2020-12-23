QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,650 shares of company stock worth $25,442,926 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

